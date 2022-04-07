IndusInd Bank’s ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ App wins big at the Digital CX Awards 2022
MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank announced that its flagship mobile application for merchants â€“ ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ has been awarded the ‘Outstanding Digital CX – SME Payments’ in the recently concluded Digital CX Awards 2022.
The Digital CX Awards, is organised by Digital Banker, a globally trusted financial news service provider that recognises the world’s leading Financial Services Organisations (FSO) that blend the best of technology, and innovation, with the power of their people to provide a superior customer experience and reinvent their industry. This year, the awards received over 600 submissions from 127 marquee FSOs across the globe.
Indus Merchant Solutions being adjudged as a winner is a testament to its strength in offering customers a seamless banking experience, which aligns with the Bank’s ethos of ‘customer centricity’.
Speaking about the achievement, Ms. Charu Mathur, Head – of Digital Banking & Strategy, IndusInd Bank said, “We are pleased to have been bestowed with this honour. Digital CX Awards is arguably the most sought-after banking award that acknowledges key innovations within the financial landscape. ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ as a platform, is merely a few months old, and this award validates its potential of being able to transform the payments ecosystem in India, and be a leader in its segment. Going forward, we remain focussed on bringing forth more such innovative banking solutions that will help accelerate the shift to a digital economy.”
About Indus Merchant Solutions
Launched by IndusInd Bank in November 2021, ‘Indus Merchant Solutions‘ is a comprehensive mobile application (app) to enable merchants, retailers, and professionals to undertake an array of activities such as accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers through multiple digital modes, track inventory via in-built dashboards, apply for an exclusive Point of Sale (POS) machine to facilitate card-based payments, as well as avail small ticket business loans from the Bank in a completely digital & paperless manner, without having to visit a bank branch. Any current account holder of IndusInd Bank can instantly download the ‘Indus Merchant Solutions app and start using it. A non-customer can even open a current account with the Bank through a fully digitized process, and get themselves registered as a merchant, almost instantly.
