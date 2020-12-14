Inflationary woes: India’s WPI rises to 1.55% in Nov
NEW DELHI: India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.55 percent in November from a rise of 1.48 percent in October.
“The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (1.55 percent) (provisional) for the month of November 2020 (over November 2019) as compared to 0.58 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said.
On a sub-segment basis, prices of manufactured items remained at elevated levels with a rise of 2.97 percent from 2.12 percent reported for September and (-) 0.84 percent recorded during October 2019.
The expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 percent of the WPI’s total weightage, increased to 2.72 percent.