India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Inflationary woes: India’s WPI rises to 1.55% in Nov

Inflationary woes: India’s WPI rises to 1.55% in Nov
December 14
15:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.55 percent in November from a rise of 1.48 percent in October.

“The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (1.55 percent) (provisional) for the month of November 2020 (over November 2019) as compared to 0.58 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said.

On a sub-segment basis, prices of manufactured items remained at elevated levels with a rise of 2.97 percent from 2.12 percent reported for September and (-) 0.84 percent recorded during October 2019.

The expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 percent of the WPI’s total weightage, increased to 2.72 percent.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin scientist ... - https://t.co/V3ZdW73GWr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanComputerScientistAnshumaliShrivastava #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:47 am

    Trump rejects early Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/7tWgNS9fCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:43 am

    Inflationary woes: India's WPI rises to 1.55% ... - https://t.co/CYwO097rqv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndiasAnnualRateOfInflation #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:38 am

    99 per cent farmers are with ... - https://t.co/p1uJGL2986 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.