Inner Engineering Online – Yoga & Meditation Program for Free

SAN FRANCISCO: Best-selling author, visionary, and leading authority on yoga and meditation, Sadhguru is offering his online Inner Engineering program free of charge to healthcare providers during the coronavirus pandemic. In gratitude and appreciation for their selfless service, Sadhguru is offering this program gratis to support them in their efforts.

Sadhguru has reached over 100 million people worldwide through his yoga and meditation programs and has a YouTube viewership of over a billion who have experienced his tools for well-being. The Foundation reports that more than seven million people follow Isha practices regularly. The foundation’s flagship program, Inner Engineering has been provided online for over 10 years.

This unprecedented time of worldwide crisis when much of society is forced indoors can now also be an opportunity for personal transformation through improved physical health, enhanced mental stability, and heightened spiritual wellbeing.

The Inner Engineering program introduces Sadhguru’s wisdom and insights and provides instruction for a daily yoga and meditation practice. The daily practice presented here goes beyond physical activity and stretching – it aligns the mind, emotions, and energy for overall well-being – and can be incorporated into every aspect of one’s life with no lifestyle changes. The practice can be adopted by anyone, from a novice with no yoga experience to seasoned yoga veterans. Minimal movements are required. The focus is on the breath to ultimately create joy and resolve inner conflicts.

Surveys of regular practitioners have shown that daily practice can have meaningful positive effects on reducing anxiety, depression, hypertension, asthma, headaches, neck and back pain, diabetes and insomnia. One of the significant and proven benefits of Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering, a program that has been taught for over 30 years, is improved inner peace among more than 90 percent of the practitioners. At this time of acute anxiety and stress, Sadhguru’s online Inner Engineering program is a welcome and timely respite with beneficial implications for long after this crisis has passed.

The Inner Engineering program consists of seven online sessions, each being 60 to 90 minutes in length. To register for Inner Engineering, visit https://www.innerengineering.com/offerings-for-healthcare-providers

Sadhguru is the founder of the Isha Institute of Inner Sciences based in McMinnville, Tennessee. It is dedicated to raising human consciousness and fostering global harmony through individual transformation. The nonprofit foundation offers a variety of programs that provide methods to help anyone work towards attaining physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Founded in 1998, Isha Foundation is an international non-profit, non-religious public service organization dedicated to the cultivation of human potential.

Comments

comments