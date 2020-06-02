Innovative technology used by India Online Platforms for Players

India is one of the leading countries in the development of new gaming technology. The country has become a trendsetter in gaming innovation both in gaming hardware and software. Recent reports indicate that by 2024, the Indian gaming industry will be worth over 250 billion rupees.

From, eSports, casino games, arcade games, strategy games, multiplayer online games to action and adventure games, there are many available gaming options on Indian online gaming platforms. All these developments come in the backdrop of amazing innovations.

This post highlights some of the innovative technology that drives gaming in the country.

Mobile Gaming

Most people in the country now go online on mobile devices. This has fuelled the growth of a mobile internet revolution with virtually every service available online. Gaming has also moved online through mobile-friendly gaming websites and gaming apps. It is a trend that has spurred growth in the industry by increasing access to games to more people.

Virtual Reality (VR)

Virtual reality (VR) is one of the most exciting technologies in the new millennium. In the gaming industry, VR offers a more realistic experience to players by immersing them into the thick of things. It is now possible for players to throw themselves fully into the game and enjoy an awesome experience. From strategy games to casino games, VR offers gamers an unforgettable experience.

Multi-screen Gaming

In traditional gaming platforms, you could only play one game at a time, but this has changed with the advent of multi-screen gaming. Players can now switch between games, and this is one of the smartest technologies in the casino gaming industry.

On multiple screens in Royal Panda, players can now play and view multiple games at the same time. If you have always felt constricted by the number of games you can play, this casino adds some thrill to your experience. It is a smart technology that boosts the playing action which translates to more fun and winnings.

This platform is the best place to try this technology because they have hundreds of games from slots, table games, live dealer games, video poker, jackpots and more. It means you have endless combinations of games to choose from.

Cryptocurrency Gaming

Since the launch of bitcoin over 10 years ago, the cryptocurrency landscape has evolved dramatically. While cryptocurrencies have not yet earned mainstream acceptance, they have provided a timely solution in the gaming world.

The gaming community is among the early adopters of cryptocurrencies.You can now find bitcoin casinos and other platforms accepting different crypto coins. Whatâ€™s more, there are cryptocurrencies designed specifically for this industry including FunFair (FUN), Enjin (ENJ), GameCredits (GAME), RevolutionVR (RVR)and Decentraland (MANA) and many others. There are also games that leverage cryptocurrencies for in-game purchases and rewards.

Cloud-based Technology

Cloud computing has influenced the gaming industry in many ways. Cloud technology has provided asolution to gamers, including security, easy access to games online and reduced costs of gaming. In addition, online games are now compatible with multiple devices and it has also spurred gaming software development through reduced costs.

Gaming companies can also offer more reliable backend support, while players can access all types of games online.

If you are a gamer in India, these are interesting times for you. Thereâ€™s new technology boosting the gaming industry and this has led to amazing game titles. By learning about these trends in gaming, you can now enjoy a more thrilling gaming experience.

