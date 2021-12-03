India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

INSACOG calls for COVID vaccine booster dose to those at-risk, above 40 years

INSACOG calls for COVID vaccine booster dose to those at-risk, above 40 years
December 03
12:57 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has called for the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are above 40 years of age and at-risk people, informed an official statement issued by INSACOG on Monday.

The body, in its bulletin on November 29, has said that those who are above 40 years of age and at high risk or high exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster dose.
“Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk or high-exposure may be considered since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although the risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced,” INSACOG statement said.

INSACOG also said “Genomic surveillance will be critical for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable necessary public health measures. Monitoring travel to and from the known affected areas and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas has been implemented along with increased testing (with the sequencing of confirmed cases and possible SGTF based rapid screening).”

Earlier on Thursday, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought India’s drug regulator’s approval for the Covishield vaccine as a booster dose citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country.

The officials informed that the demand has been made due to the emergence of a new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’.

The new Omicron variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by South Africa on November 24. According to the WHO, its high number of mutations in spike protein could make it more transmissible than all previous strains. South African medical officials have reported the variant was found in fully vaccinated individuals and the cases are mild. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPBoosterDoseBoosterShotCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesCOVID-19 vaccine booster doseIndiaFightsCoronaINSACOGNarendraModiOmicronpoliticalVaccine Booster
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 03rd, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.