India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Instacart’s Indian-American Founder Apoorva Mehta calls it quit

Instacart’s Indian-American Founder Apoorva Mehta calls it quit
July 23
11:19 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: US-based Instacart’s Founder and Executive Chairman Apoorva Mehta has announced to step down from the online grocery delivery service he founded nearly a decade ago.

Instacart announced that CEO Fidji Simo has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective as Mehta moves out from the board once Instacart becomes a public company.

“Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realised that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart. Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that,” Mehta said in a tweet late on Friday.

Simo, a former Facebook executive, took over as CEO of Instacart when Mehta departed that role, and will be the future executive chairman of the board.

“Mehta realised more than a decade ago that grocery delivery was a core consumer need. He worked tirelessly with the team to create and build a successful model that allows consumers to access same-day delivery from their favorite grocers,” said Simo.

Simo thanked him “for all he has done for Instacart over the last decade”.

Instacart, partners with more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America on its Marketplace.

“Mehta created a company that is transforming the grocery industry. His hard work and dedication brought Instacart into the homes of millions of customers,” said Instacart Board Member Jeff Jordan.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusApoorva MehtaCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginInstacartInstacart Delivery ServiceNRIonline grocery delivery service
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.