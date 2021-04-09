India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Instagram, Facebook recover after brief outage

Instagram, Facebook recover after brief outage
April 09
11:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CALIFORNIA: Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were temporarily down on Thursday in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send or receive messages.

A message many users saw: “Sorry, something went wrong” and on the app under news and groups, a message said the pages weren’t available and that it “maybe because of technical error that we’re trying to get fixed.”
Both platforms were back online a little after 6 pm (local time).

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill.

The social media giant’s products went offline last month as well, which the company chalked up to a “technical issue.” According to media reports, in January, an unknown number of users were logged out of their accounts, which Facebook said was a configuration error. In March 2019, Facebook had one of the longest outages in the company’s history and was out for many users for more than 12 hours. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Instagram, #Facebook recover ... - https://t.co/2haRKwpYPK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante #Techbiz
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:39 am

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning ... - https://t.co/dp0k6ZkOVp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #BollywoodStarJanhviKapoor #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #JahnviKapoorMonokini #JanhviKapoorStunsInMonokini #Movies
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:24 am

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Swara Bhaskar's birthday ... - https://t.co/wrO3KZHpWK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #BollywoodActressSonamKapoor #Celebrities #Entertainment #HBDSwaraBhasker #Hollywood #Movies #SonamKapoor #SonamKapoorAge
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:22 am

Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on ... - https://t.co/Y7yuH4X8h7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbhishekBachchan #Actors #Actress #AmitabhBachchan #BachchanFamily #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #JayaBachchan #Movies #TheBigBull
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:18 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.