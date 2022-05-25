India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Instagram introduces new slightly tweaked logo

Instagram introduces new slightly tweaked logo
May 25
15:42 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: American photo and video sharing platform Instagram has rolled out a visual refresh for its logo this week.

The new logo is a slightly tweaked version of the previous one as it is brighter. Instagram says the refresh is designed to embrace continued evolution and to help it “create more immersive and inclusive experiences,” as per Tech Crunch.
This new typeface is called “Instagram Sans” and was inspired by Instagram’s logo. The company noted that the font was inspired by squares and circles, or “squircles.” It also includes multiple global scripts.

Instagram said Instagram Sans is a contemporary remix of grotesque and geometric styles. Among the new fonts are Instagram Sans Regular, Bold, Light, Medium, Condensed and Condensed Bold.

As for the new logo, the gradient is now a bit more vibrant to make it feel “illuminated and alive,” the company noted.

According to Tech Crunch, Instagram stated that the gradient was re-imagined using a 3D modelling process. In terms of the new full-screen marketing layout, Instagram said it’s designed to be “content-forward” and celebrate simplicity. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Indian economyIndiapost ChicagoIndiapost FremontIndiapost NewspaperInsta UpdatesInstagramInstagram FollowersInstagram LogoInstagram Logo UpdatesInstagram New LogoInstaViralReelOfTheDayTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 27th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.