Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston

Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA Geetha Patil WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred...
  • INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS Nita Dhruva One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path The...
  • Chhattisgarh CM woos investor Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and...
  • HAF hosted fundraising event in Chicago Sunthar Visuvalingam & Elizabeth Chalier CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation, founded in September 2003, hosted its 2020 Chicago fundraiser at the Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, with the theme...
  • Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief Harish Rao CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle. Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder...
  • Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000...
  • FOODS hosted panel discussion on CAA India Post News Service On the background of debates around India’s recently announced Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and aberration of article 370 of India’s constitution, the foundation for India and Indian...
  • Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago. The...
  • Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream....
  • Top skills for a successful entrepreneur A successful entrepreneur is the one with experience and skills specializing in niche areas. A person with full focus on a certain objective or area working hard to polish his...
  

Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston

Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston
February 21
14:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Guest speakers NSN Murty Jayant Sinha, Punita Kumar-Sinha

Guest speakers NSN Murty Jayant Sinha, Punita Kumar-Sinha

Geetha Patil

WESTON, MA: The Oversees Friends of BJP (OFBJP), Boston chapter hosted an interactive session with the representatives from the Government of India, investment firms, and smart city projects’ domain in Weston, MA. More than a hundred people attended the session, which was on current politico-economic issues and gauging future policies in India.  The opportunity was also taken to express solidarity with Pulwama martyrs paying homages to their sacrifice for the country.

The speakers were,  Jayant Sinha, Punita Kumar-Sinha, and NSN Murty were welcomed warmly by the hosts, Prashant Palakurthi, Anuradha Palakurthi, and. Robert B. Lancia, the former Rhode Island Legislator Maryann Lancia, by offering them flower bouquets. Abhishek Singh, Deepak Rathor, and Mrinal, a student at Harvard, introduced the speakers to the audiences with their brief educational background, work experiences, and their current roles.

All the guests participated in the lamp lighting ceremony before the portraits of Pulwama martyrs, the “exceptional individuals”, who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation and observe a minute of silence by all to pay our respect to them.

The first speaker,  Jayant Sinha, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil, spoke very clearly with historical and current facts about the government agendas, programs, and policies. He talked about the growing Indo-US relationships in various sectors.

He also said that Indians here have rich education and work experiences from both nations and can work as a great ambassador to strengthen trade, economic, cultural, and political relations.

He answered the audiences’ questions ranging from the basis for the functionality of State governments in India to presenting of misinterpretation of Hindutva by the foreign media very diligently. HSN Murty spoke on how Smart Cities Mission is working in India.

gathering in Boston pay homage to Pulwama martyrs

Gathering in Boston pay homage to Pulwama martyrs

He said that this project is an urban renewal and retrofitting program initiated by the Government of India with the mission to develop 100 smart cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable. He presented in a nutshell to the audiences how this project is going to be implemented with its timelines. He also answered all the questions from the viewers very professionally.

Punita Kumar-Sinha, the Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Pacific Paradigm Advisors, an independent investment advisory and management firm and also an affiliate partner of the US private equity firm, Lindsay Goldberg, said how Indian startups are rising and creating new opportunities for investors along with stock-market increase.

She said that there are many investment opportunities in India and other countries for those involved in the investment business. All the questions of the audiences were answered cleverly by her.

Host, Prashanth Palakurthi, the CEO of Reflexis Systems, thanked all the speakers for coming and sharing their thoughts directly on various economic and political issues, Smart Cities Mission progress, investment opportunities, and answering audiences’ questions. Robert B. Lancia, the former Rhode Island Legislator and his wife and many other dignitaries from the greater Boston area, had graced the event by their presence. He acknowledged with much gratitude the hospitality given by Anuradha Palakurthi.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Delhi: Home Minister of Maldives Sheikh Imran Abdulla meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ministry of Home Affairs. https://t.c
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 11:07 am

Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA - https://t.co/ESx4PFMkjU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:08 am

INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS - https://t.co/mLqqSz4sXn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/i4IDDauYIu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:04 am

#Chhattisgarh CM woos investor - https://t.co/y1rBfdD4aW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/0HvK48ijMJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:01 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA Geetha Patil WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred...
  • INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS Nita Dhruva One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path The...
  • Chhattisgarh CM woos investor Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and...
  • HAF hosted fundraising event in Chicago Sunthar Visuvalingam & Elizabeth Chalier CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation, founded in September 2003, hosted its 2020 Chicago fundraiser at the Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, with the theme...
  • Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief Harish Rao CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle. Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder...
  • Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000...
  • FOODS hosted panel discussion on CAA India Post News Service On the background of debates around India’s recently announced Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and aberration of article 370 of India’s constitution, the foundation for India and Indian...
  • Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago. The...
  • Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream....
  • Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston Geetha Patil WESTON, MA: The Oversees Friends of BJP (OFBJP), Boston chapter hosted an interactive session with the representatives from the Government of India, investment firms, and smart city projects’...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.