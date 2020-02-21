Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston

Geetha Patil

WESTON, MA: The Oversees Friends of BJP (OFBJP), Boston chapter hosted an interactive session with the representatives from the Government of India, investment firms, and smart city projects’ domain in Weston, MA. More than a hundred people attended the session, which was on current politico-economic issues and gauging future policies in India. The opportunity was also taken to express solidarity with Pulwama martyrs paying homages to their sacrifice for the country.

The speakers were, Jayant Sinha, Punita Kumar-Sinha, and NSN Murty were welcomed warmly by the hosts, Prashant Palakurthi, Anuradha Palakurthi, and. Robert B. Lancia, the former Rhode Island Legislator Maryann Lancia, by offering them flower bouquets. Abhishek Singh, Deepak Rathor, and Mrinal, a student at Harvard, introduced the speakers to the audiences with their brief educational background, work experiences, and their current roles.

All the guests participated in the lamp lighting ceremony before the portraits of Pulwama martyrs, the “exceptional individuals”, who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation and observe a minute of silence by all to pay our respect to them.

The first speaker, Jayant Sinha, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil, spoke very clearly with historical and current facts about the government agendas, programs, and policies. He talked about the growing Indo-US relationships in various sectors.

He also said that Indians here have rich education and work experiences from both nations and can work as a great ambassador to strengthen trade, economic, cultural, and political relations.

He answered the audiences’ questions ranging from the basis for the functionality of State governments in India to presenting of misinterpretation of Hindutva by the foreign media very diligently. HSN Murty spoke on how Smart Cities Mission is working in India.

He said that this project is an urban renewal and retrofitting program initiated by the Government of India with the mission to develop 100 smart cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable. He presented in a nutshell to the audiences how this project is going to be implemented with its timelines. He also answered all the questions from the viewers very professionally.

Punita Kumar-Sinha, the Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Pacific Paradigm Advisors, an independent investment advisory and management firm and also an affiliate partner of the US private equity firm, Lindsay Goldberg, said how Indian startups are rising and creating new opportunities for investors along with stock-market increase.

She said that there are many investment opportunities in India and other countries for those involved in the investment business. All the questions of the audiences were answered cleverly by her.

Host, Prashanth Palakurthi, the CEO of Reflexis Systems, thanked all the speakers for coming and sharing their thoughts directly on various economic and political issues, Smart Cities Mission progress, investment opportunities, and answering audiences’ questions. Robert B. Lancia, the former Rhode Island Legislator and his wife and many other dignitaries from the greater Boston area, had graced the event by their presence. He acknowledged with much gratitude the hospitality given by Anuradha Palakurthi.

