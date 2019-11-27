Something went wrong with the connection!

Interests of Air India employees would be protected: Govt

November 27
16:17 2019
NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said interests of employees of the state-owned carrier Air India would be protected and there would be no job loss till its privatisation. Replying to a supplementary question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also said that the government would secure a fair deal for all of its employees. He also rejected recent reports suggesting that several pilots of Air India are leaving the airline as their salaries were not being paid on time.

“Air India pilots are very well looked after and their salaries in relation to what other air carriers are offering is very good,” said Puri. He further said, “In so far resignations are concerned, I have not heard of any single case where anybody has resigned.”

The minister’s reply came on a supplementary question by BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena that Air India pilots and other staff members are leaving the company as they are not getting salaries on time.

Puri said 25 per cent salaries of various employees were withheld when Air India was in financial crisis. “There is full intention that before the privatisation or disinvestment is completed, this 25 per cent would be reimbursed to all employees in all segments,” he said.

The minister also assured that there would be no job loss in Air India till privatisation. “Issues being related to current employees, their health cover, how many would remain and what would happen, we are committed to secure a favourable deal for all employees. I would go to that extent,” he said.

However, the minister said, “Your airlines would have to be closed down, unless not privatised.” The minister’s reply came on issues raised by AITC member Shantanu Sen. PTI

