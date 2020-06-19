India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Interfaith coalition vows to fight for racial justice

Interfaith coalition vows to fight for racial justice
June 19
16:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON, DC: More than 75 organizations and individuals representing Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities came together displaying solidarity to end systemic racism and police brutality once and for all. 

The coalition shares a message that we care deeply about the well-being of African Americans and stand in solidarity with them, Suhag Shukla, Hindu American Foundation, (HAF) Executive Director said.

Spearheaded with a statement titled “Our Dharma Demands Us to Fight For Racial Justice & A Better Way Forward”, says:

“The American system is being bent. It is being tested. Indian Americans can straighten the arc of justice by coming together as engaged and thoughtful Americans, lending our voices to those suffering from hate and injustice, offering our helping hands to those communities hardest hit, and pushing elected officials to enact lasting solutions.

Now more than ever, we need to bring our respective Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh dharma to the forefront of our advocacy and our daily interaction with friends, neighbors, coworkers and communities at large. We believe that Indian Americans can be powerful agents of change and ambassadors of peace and pluralism to help ensure that the promise of America – equality, freedom, and dignity – is fulfilled for all Americans.

Our teachings remind us that we are united by a shared divinity. That compassion and truth must be the foundation of our moral compasses, and that the exercise of discernment and selflessness in our interactions with the world is the only path that can bring about universal well-being. These are powerful principles for us to practice through service aimed towards justice and the betterment of all people.”

The statement acknowledging that racism is real; recommends:

 Working on eradicating institutionalized racism; volunteering with organizations working to empower the African American community; building relationships with local law enforcement; and, demand elected officials at every level of government work towards institutional change. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter China’s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Interfaith coalition vows to ... - https://t.co/8iX5cODyW5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ER5LvPa5OO
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 10:57 am

    MAFS extends its ... - https://t.co/UDTGRtAk8q Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/7uFY2BwiOP
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 10:55 am

    Why are older Americans showing ... - https://t.co/Id1jdD4JDq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/QmxkbMomTJ
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 10:48 am

    RT @etimes: Instagram adds 'Remembering' to #SushantSinghRajput 's profile on the portal https://t.co/9lWiZCNYaO
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 7:25 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.