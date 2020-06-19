Interfaith coalition vows to fight for racial justice

Neela Pandya

WASHINGTON, DC: More than 75 organizations and individuals representing Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities came together displaying solidarity to end systemic racism and police brutality once and for all.

The coalition shares a message that we care deeply about the well-being of African Americans and stand in solidarity with them, Suhag Shukla, Hindu American Foundation, (HAF) Executive Director said.

Spearheaded with a statement titled “Our Dharma Demands Us to Fight For Racial Justice & A Better Way Forward”, says:

“The American system is being bent. It is being tested. Indian Americans can straighten the arc of justice by coming together as engaged and thoughtful Americans, lending our voices to those suffering from hate and injustice, offering our helping hands to those communities hardest hit, and pushing elected officials to enact lasting solutions.

Now more than ever, we need to bring our respective Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh dharma to the forefront of our advocacy and our daily interaction with friends, neighbors, coworkers and communities at large. We believe that Indian Americans can be powerful agents of change and ambassadors of peace and pluralism to help ensure that the promise of America – equality, freedom, and dignity – is fulfilled for all Americans.

Our teachings remind us that we are united by a shared divinity. That compassion and truth must be the foundation of our moral compasses, and that the exercise of discernment and selflessness in our interactions with the world is the only path that can bring about universal well-being. These are powerful principles for us to practice through service aimed towards justice and the betterment of all people.”

The statement acknowledging that racism is real; recommends:

Working on eradicating institutionalized racism; volunteering with organizations working to empower the African American community; building relationships with local law enforcement; and, demand elected officials at every level of government work towards institutional change.

