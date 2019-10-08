Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

International clubs UEFA Europa League: Results of the draw

October 08
11:20 2019
Games within the clubs have already started a new season, and this applies not only to the national championships but to the International clubs UEFA Europa League as well, where there was a draw of the group tournament. 

The group E looks quite interesting and steady, and it includes:

  • Cluj;
  • Celtic;
  • Rennes;
  • Lazio

There are no main favourites of the Europa League among these teams, but each of them really claims to be in the playoffs. This exacerbates the struggle within the group because there are only two tickets to the next round. Each of these teams has had some success in the European arena over the past few seasons. That’s why the struggle for the first 2 places that give the right to play in 1/16 of the tournament, will last until the very end.

At the International clubs UEFA Europa League, any detail can be important. It is possible that some teams will finish the group stage with the same number of points scored. Then you have to look at additional indicators, for example, the number of goals scored.

If we talk about the favourites of the tournament, then in the first place we should note English teams – Arsenal and Manchester United. Last year, these two clubs came together in the Europa league finals. Also, there is a fact that Manchester United won the Europa League just a couple of years ago, so Solskjær’s team knows well how to distribute its forces over a long and intense period of time, and it’s in favour of the presented teams.

Arsenal is going for a trophy for 2 years in a row. In the season before the last one, the team stopped at the semi-final stage, and in the last one, it lost in a decisive match. It’s possible that this time it will finally be able to get the coveted trophy. You can find out all the information about the Europa League and dozens of other tournaments at 777score.com.

Since the English clubs have a cool selection of players that are a cut above the competition, they can give young players a chance at the group stage. Key players are drawn to the matches already at the playoff stage, but this is still very far away.

The Europa League is interesting because there is always room for unexpected results, so even recognized grand clubs can complete their journey already at the group stage of the competition, as it was last season with Milan. Let’s see who will be lucky this time and which team will win the second most prestigious club tournament in the Old World

 Breaking News
  
