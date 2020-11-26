PM pitches for ‘One Nation, One Election’ as need of India NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday again emphasised the need to introduce the “One Nation, One Election” formula to save time and money of the country. Reiterating his idea...

India needs to address challenges in education as a national imperative Amit Dasgupta The raging pandemic has had a devastating impact on the education sector in India. It is, however, early stages for a credible evidence-based study to report on the...

Indian doctor cleared of molestation charges in Dubai DUBAI: A 42-year-old Indian doctor has been cleared of the charge of molesting a woman after a Botox therapy session in Dubai. The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that...

International flights to remain suspended till Dec 31 NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till December 31. “This restriction shall not apply to the international all-cargo...

Inside a wedding in Covid Times Lucknow: It is one of the first weddings in the pandemic season. The venue is sparsely decorated – partly with fresh flowers and partly with artificial flowers. As the guests cautiously...

From barbed wires to mud trolleys Delhi Police innovate tactics to stop farmers NEW DELHI: At Singhu border the Delhi Police were seen putting barbed wires and Boulder barricades to stop farmers trolleys heading towards the national capital. The city police force are using...

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Milpitas, CA Celebrates the Hindu Festival of Diwali Online Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mipitas, CA focused on bringing together the Hindu community through five days of virtual Diwali celebrations. During this period,...

St Louis Bal Vihar celebrate Diwali through virtual meet Raj Iyer ST LOUIS: Bal Vihar of St. Louis, a nonprofit organization seeking to promote Indian culture among children, celebrated the Diwali knows alsoas Deepavalior Festival of Light, with pujas, diyas,...

Celebrating Govardhan Puja at ISKCON Boston Geetha Patil BOSTON: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Boston temple organized an evening online Diwali and Govardhan Puja program on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Due to COVID-19 situation and...

Grand celebration of Diwali In Rhode Island Geetha Patil RHODE ISLAND NY: Diwali, one of Indiaâ€™s most important festivals was celebrated as a community festival of lights by the India Association of Rhode Island (IARI) on November...

AAPI Mourns the Passing Away of Dr. Ajay Lodha India Post News Service CHICAGO: â€œWe are shocked and saddened at the passing away of Dr. Ajay Lodha, a visionary leader and past President of AAPI, who died early on...

Govardhan Puja & Annakut at Grayslake Temple Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, performed the Govardhan Puja/ Annakuta (mountain of rice decorated with variety of foods), in a traditional way on...

Brazilâ€™s fashion brand urgedto withdraw Ganesh shorts Â Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have urged Franca (SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil) headquartered clothing company Jon Cotre for immediate withdrawal of shorts carrying image of LordGanesh dubbing it...

Seeking public holiday on Diwali in New JerseyÂ Neela Pandya NEW JERSEY: Indian Americans across New Jersey have sought public holiday in the State on Diwali, one of their most popular festivals starting 2022. They contend that it was...

State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts SACRAMENTO: The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California has 1,102,033 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as...

Asian American Advocacy Fund to reach new voters to elect Democrats to Senate Babu Tangewala ATLANTA: Coming close on the heels of an unprecedented level of Asian American turnout in Georgia, the Asian American Advocacy Fund (Political Action Committee is launching a new initiative aimed...

Alameda County Health Care Services Agency:Â Statement on Stateâ€™s Limited Stay-at-Home Order for Purple Tier Counties India Post News Service ALAMEDA County, CA: The State has announced a limited Stay at Home Order generally requiring that non-essential work, movement, and gatherings stop between 10 p.m. and...

As Global Migration Plummets â€“ How Will Borders Reopen and Economies Restart? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The COVID-19 pandemic and the responses to it have left an indelible mark on families, communities and societies around the world. As infections, hospitalizations...