International flights to remain suspended till Dec 31
November 26
15:28 2020
NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till December 31. “This restriction shall not apply to the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation),” an official statement said on Thursday.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis,” it added. At present, India has entered into ‘Air Bubble’ agreements with several countries. This type of arrangement allows nationals of both countries to travel in either direction.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25.

