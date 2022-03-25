India Post News Paper

International Women’s Day celebration

March 25
16:21 2022
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Ms. Surabhi Kumar, spouse of the Consul General Amit Kumar, was the Guest of Honour at the special cultural event with the theme “Break the Bias” organized by Mandi Theatre to celebrate the International Women’s Day and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Ms. Surabhi Kumar shared her thoughts on the issue of women empowerment and equality, touching upon issues such as internalized misogyny, deliberate or unconscious biases at different levels, her experience as an educator and the spouse of a diplomat.  She also noted how normative expectations of a mother / father’s role has undergone a significant change.

Ms. Kumar also handed over commendation certificates to select artists.  Consul General Kumar also addressed the gathering, inter alia, paying tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj who had notably blurred the role of gender in Kathak performances – a documentary on him was screened at the event. The vibrant cultural program comprised sitar recitation, tabla and violin jugalbandi, Kathak performance and enactment of a Hindi play – Khandit Yakshini.

The Mandi Theatre team led by Ms. Alka Sharma has over the years taken up several social issues through the medium of theatre.  The Consulate has also organized joint activities with them in the past.

