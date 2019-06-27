Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

International Yoga Day observed by Chicago Indian Consulate

International Yoga Day observed by Chicago Indian Consulate
June 27
14:33 2019
JAYANTI OZA

Consul General Sudhakar Dalela, and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico participating in yoga session

CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago hosted the Fifth International Yoga Day in Naperville, a Chicago and the event was attended by over 500 people driving from various parts of the Midwest region The gathering also saw the participation of many community leaders and representatives of various associations.

Indian Consul General Sudhakar Dalela, along with Consul P.K. Mishra welcomed the guests followed by Prerna Arya opening the yoga session with chants and prayers. There was a lamp-lighting ceremony performed by Dalela, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and Prerna Arya.

Those present then sang the national anthems of India and the US. Congressman Krishnamoorthy and Mayor Steve Chirico addressed the gathering and participated in the yoga exercise session that followed thereafter.

Various organizations came forward under the umbrella called “Friends of Yoga” to help make this event successful. Among the organizations present were Sant Nirankari Mission, Sanjeevani, Art of Living, Sahaj Yoga, ARA, BAPS, HSS, Air India, State Bank of India, Federation of Indian Associations,

Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago, United Senior Pariwar, Indian seniors NRI Seva, and MAFS.
The event was very well planned with refreshments were arranged during as well as after the event. The Indian Consulate Chicago arranged free buses to come to Naperville Yard, the yoga venue, and supplied free yoga mats to participants Air India and State Bank of India gave free T-shirts to all participants

