Internet in Kashmir after local admn feels it is fit to do so: HM

November 20
15:25 2019
NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government will restore Internet connection in Kashmir as soon as the local administration feels it is fit to do so.

Responding to a series of questions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during Question Hour, Shah also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing after August 5 when the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

He also said all newspapers and TV channels are functioning in Kashmir and there is no decline in circulation of newspapers.

“The situation there was always normal. There were many notions spread all over the world. There is total normalcy prevailing. After August 5, not a single person has died in police firing although many feared there would be bloodshed and more number of killings,” the Home Minister said. PTI

