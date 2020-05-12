Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Interpol Red Notice for US diplomat’s wife over UK teen’s death

Interpol Red Notice for US diplomat’s wife over UK teen’s death
May 12
13:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: The Interpol has issued a Red Notice for the arrest of a US diplomat’s wife, who was charged for the killing of a British teen in a car accident last year. The Interpol issued the red notice on Monday for Anne Sacoolas, reports Xinhua news agency 

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike and a car collided outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019. The driver of the car, Sacoolas, returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity and was subsequently charged by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service with causing death by dangerous driving.

Sacoolas’ husband is an American intelligence official working at a US military base in central England.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later rejected an extradition request from the UK Home Office in January, triggering strong opposition from the British side. Britain labelled the US refusal a “denial of justice”.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Interpol Red Notice for US diplomat's wife over UK ... - https://t.co/URJ9vNwkTp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/EdtNehraih
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:39 am

US AG criticized for ... - https://t.co/QBpOaaQ4Lp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Fsy9yU2H7B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:37 am

RT @ANI: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 PM today https://t.co/1sv7rR1LnV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:11 am

Hailey Bieber: Not easy being compared to ... - https://t.co/i5DgTNMnlp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/xxH0dI51Ix
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:35 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.