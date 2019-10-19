Something went wrong with the connection!

Interpol to hold general assembly in India in 2022
October 19
10:45 2019
NEW DELHI: India will host the 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022 after a proposal received “overwhelming support” of member countries at this year’s congregation in Chile on Friday, officials said.

A proposal in this regard was given to Interpol Secretary General J rgen Stock by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the two met here during the former’s official visit in August, CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

“India today won the vote for hosting the 91st Interpol General Assembly in India in the year 2022 as part of celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence,” Wakankar told PTI.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) had hosted the general assembly, where representatives of all member countries converge, in India in 1997, the officials said.

Rishi Kumar Shukla, the director of the CBI that represents Interpol in India as the country’s national central bureau, moved the proposal on Friday in the ongoing 88th general assembly in Santiago, Chile, following which it was put to vote.

Wakankar said an “overwhelming majority” voted in favour of India’s proposal. Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Madhya Pradesh police chief V K Singh also accompanied the CBI director at the general assembly, which got over on Friday.

The general assembly of Interpol is an annual exercise hosted by member countries. All major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods and finances are deliberated and discussed by representatives.

Based in Lyon, France, Interpol is an international police cooperation organisation with 194 member states and 100 years of experience of international cooperation in policing.

The organisation has 90-million records spread across 17 database. Equipped with secure global data communication channel I-24/7, incident response teams, command and control centre, a worldwide network of NCBs, the organisation assist law enforcement agencies of member countries. PTI

