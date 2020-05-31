Int’l flights not to operate till June-end, decision in JulyÂ Â
NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday decided not to resume international air travel till June-end, and a decision to restart the services will be taken only in July, depending upon the circumstances prevailing at that time.
The development came as the fifth phase of the national lockdown was announced on Saturday, which will last in the containment zones from till June 30. In the guidelines, the Centre said that only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, including international air travel till June-end.
Accordingly, regulator DGCA said late Saturday evening in a circular that no international commercial passenger service will be allowed till 11.59 pm on June 30. “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA,” the circular said.
Earlier, the Centre had allowed limited domestic passenger flights — about one-third of the summer schedule — to operate between metros and other destinations from May 25. Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.