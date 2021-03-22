India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Investigate Param Bir Singh’s links with underworld: Mumbai cop

Investigate Param Bir Singh’s links with underworld: Mumbai cop
March 22
13:42 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A new controversy has erupted featuring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh with Mumbai Police inspector, Anup S. Dange seeking an inquiry into his connections with “dubious characters” Jitendra Navlani and Bharat Shah who are having underworld links.

In a letter to Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, in February, Dange said that on November 22, 2019, Jeetu Navlani threatened him when the Inspector was trying to get the pubs closed on time in Breach Candy area.

Navlani, the owner of Dirty Buns Sobo club, tried to pressurise the inspector by claiming close links with Param Bir Singh, who was then DG, Anti Corruption. On the same night, incidentally in the same vicinity, Yash Rajiv Mehta, grandson of film and diamond financier Bharat Shah, assaulted a police constable. Dange registered a FIR in the matter.

After taking over as Mumbai Police Commissioner in February 2020, Singh ordered no charge sheet be filed in the Navlani case.

Dange has said in the complaint that Singh allegedly met Navlani at a private flat in first floor of Moti Mahal building opposite the Marine Drive police station. Navlani also acted as liaison for Bharat Shah. The flat is rented by Shardul Singh Bayas.

Dange said Navlani wanted his name out of the charge sheet and also that Dange be taught a lesson. Bayas, who claims to be Singh’s cousin, asked Dange for Rs 50 lakh to avoid a punishment posting.

In July 2020, Dange was suspended and Bayas asked for Rs 2 crore for reinstatement. Dange, through his own inquiries, found that Singh allegedly has deep connections with Navlani. Dange, in his complaint, has said that Singh and Navlani have deep-rooted connections with Wadhwa Brothers @Dewan Brothers who have been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case involving underworld don Iqbal Mirchi.

Navlani also allegedly acts as a conduit between high-ranking police officers and businessman for underhand dealings. Dange said Singh hatched a conspiracy to shield Navlani, Bharat Shah, and Yash Rajiv Mehta from legal punishment.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'Vande Bharat' mission brings back ... - https://t.co/5hgB3rN915 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CanadianFlightsCorona #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:16 am

'Trump could be culpable for role in ... - https://t.co/JGovdy9f4w Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CapitolRiots #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:14 am

Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab ... - https://t.co/koYxF0yNCH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmrinderSIngh #BikramSinghMajithia #DelhiSikhGurdwaraManagementCommitte #FarmBills #IndiapostNewsPaprPunjab #KanganaRanaut #KisanRally #LPU #PawanTinu #PunabNewsIndiapost
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:09 am

How will Covid vaccines affect ... - https://t.co/9NifSmeq4R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:03 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.