Investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu
Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service
Consulate General of India in San Francisco in partnership with USISPF & FalconX hosted an Investment roundtable with the State of Tamil Nadu to discuss opportunities for growth and investment in the State on 12th July2022 at Falcon X, 691 S Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA. The discussion featured Hon’ble Minister for Industries Shri Thangam Thennarasu, Govt of Tamil Nadu and Dr. T.V.Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco and Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Tamil Nadu, along with other senior Government officials from India and leading industrialists and investors from the US West Coast.
Tamil Nadu is India’s 2nd Largest Economy and 3rd Largest Exporting State, contributing 8.95% to India’s net Exports. The delegation met up with teams from around 10-15 companies. We met with firms which already have their presence in Tamil Nadu and informed them that the State will provide all support if they want to expand operations here,” said the officials. “We have also extensively spoken about the newly released R&D policy and asked firms to set up their R&D centers in the State,” he added. Minister also said that the state’s ranking in ease of doing business has jumped to three from 14.
Tamil Nadu has a diversified manufacturing sector and features among the leaders in several industries such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products, chemicals, among others. Guidance, the investment promotion organization of the State government, is working on new policies such as Life Sciences Promotion Policy, R&D Policy, Leather & Footwear Policy, and updates to the EV Policy to accelerate the growth of these sectors in the State.
