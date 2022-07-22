India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu

Investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu
July 22
13:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Investment opportunities in Tamil NaduVidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

Consulate General of India in San Francisco in partnership with USISPF & FalconX hosted an Investment roundtable with the State of Tamil Nadu to discuss opportunities for growth and investment in the State on 12th July2022 at Falcon X, 691 S Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA. The discussion featured Hon’ble Minister for Industries Shri Thangam Thennarasu, Govt of Tamil Nadu and Dr. T.V.Nagendra Prasad, Consul General, Consulate General of India, San Francisco and Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Tamil Nadu, along with other senior Government officials from India and leading industrialists and investors from the US West Coast.

Tamil Nadu is India’s 2nd Largest Economy and 3rd Largest Exporting State, contributing 8.95% to India’s net Exports. The delegation met up with teams from around 10-15 companies. We met with firms which already have their presence in Tamil Nadu and informed them that the State will provide all support if they want to expand operations here,” said the officials. “We have also extensively spoken about the newly released R&D policy and asked firms to set up their R&D centers in the State,” he added.  Minister also said that the state’s ranking in ease of doing business has jumped to three from 14.

Tamil Nadu has a diversified manufacturing sector and features among the leaders in several industries such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather products, chemicals, among others. Guidance, the investment promotion organization of the State government, is working on new policies such as Life Sciences Promotion Policy, R&D Policy, Leather & Footwear Policy, and updates to the EV Policy to accelerate the growth of these sectors in the State.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityConsulate General of India San FranciscoDiasporaFalconXFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRITamil NaduUSISPF
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.