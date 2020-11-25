IOC President promises athletes ‘unforgettable experience’ at Olympic Village next year

TOKYO: Speaking from the Olympic Village during his recent visit to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach promised the athletes an unforgettable experience at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 next year.

“You will never ever forget these moments in the Olympic Village in all your life. And with the conditions our Japanese friends are offering here, the experience will be even more fantastic,” said Bach in a video message addressing the global athletes’ community.

“This is the place to be nine months from now. I am very happy to be able to greet you here from the Olympic Village in Tokyo,” he added.

Acknowledging the difficulties that many athletes are currently facing due to restrictive measures put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC President encouraged them to keep up with their preparations.

“Get ready for these Olympic Games and train even harder, even under these very difficult circumstances many of you, and most of you, are in at this moment. But if you look around again, I think it is worth the effort. I am looking forward to seeing you at Tokyo 2020, in Tokyo 2020 plus one,” he said.

IOC, in a release, said the water-side Olympic Village is designed to house the majority of athletes who will be competing at the Games.

Bach praised the accommodation and the view that the athletes will enjoy during their stay at the Olympic Village. He also stopped by the Olympic Stadium where he commended the atmosphere and design created by architect Kengo Kuma, who was also a member of the jury for the construction of Olympic House in Lausanne.

Bach started his visit to Japan by meeting Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga. During the meeting of the joint IOC, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Tokyo 2020 project review that followed, all partners reaffirmed their full commitment to delivering Olympic and Paralympic Games fit for a post-coronavirus world next year. (ANI)

