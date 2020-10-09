India Post News Paper

IPL 13: I was just enjoying my bowling, says Rashid

IPL 13: I was just enjoying my bowling, says Rashid
October 09
10:17 2020
DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, after producing a spectacular spell against Kings XI Punjab, said that he was trying to keep it simple and enjoy his bowling in the middle.

Rashid scalped three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-12 in his fours overs including a wicket-taking maiden.
T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Hyderabad won the match by 69 runs.

“I just trying my best to keep it simple for myself. I’m not putting too much pressure on myself. Go there and enjoy my bowling that is what I have been doing so far. On these wickets you have two adjust yourself with the line and length which is the key. As soon I came and bowled the first three balls, I realised what is the right length on this wicket and how should I bowl. At the same time, you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman and that is what I have been doing and got the success,” Rashid said during the post-match press conference.

Earlier, Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls to help SRH put a competitive target. Opting to bat, the duo bludgeoned the bowling attack and smashed 58 runs in the powerplay. Warner and Bairstow had stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket in the match. The duo continued their onslaught and slammed boundaries at regular intervals.

“All is great when you have such kind of start. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner both are capable of giving those starts and they have done it in the past as well in India. So far, they have done a great job for us as openers and as a bowler, you always feel great when you have such a big total on the board. On these wickets, it is quite tough to chase down 200 and the average is like 165-170. Quite happy the way they performed so far,” Rashid said.

SunRisers Hyderabad will now take on Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

