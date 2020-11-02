India Post News Paper

IPL 13: Morgan has carried KKR’s middle-order throughout tournament, reckons Brad Hogg

November 02
11:21 2020
DUBAI: Last month, prior to their match against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced that Dinesh Karthik decided to hand over the captaincy’s reins to Eoin Morgan and since then it was no looking back for the England skipper.

Morgan has smashed 418 runs for KKR this season and played the key role in their must-win game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
Pat Cummins’ four-wicket haul and Morgan’s 68-run knock had helped KKR defeat Royals.

Former Australian spin wizard Brad Hogg feels that the England skipper has carried KKR’s middle-order throughout the tournament. The former bowler also praised Pat Cummins for his brilliant performance against the Royals.

“#KKR have a nervous two days, yes @patcummins30 has been brilliant, but the pick of the tournament was @Eoin16 who has carried there middle order all tournament, complementing the excellent starts from @RealShubmanGill #IPL2020 #KKRvRR,” Hogg tweeted.

With this win, KKR have moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, the Royals are now out from the playoff contention after losing the match against Kolkata. (ANI)

