India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

IPL 13: Shubman Gill is hungry to learn and deserves all success, says Morgan

IPL 13: Shubman Gill is hungry to learn and deserves all success, says Morgan
September 27
10:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan has said that Shubman Gill is very pleasing to watch on the eye and the opening batsman deserves all the success.

His remark came as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side chased down a total of 143 with 12 balls to spare. For KKR, Gill and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 70 and 42 respectively.
Both Morgan and Gill got together at the crease when KKR was at 53/3, but the duo formed an unbeaten stand of 92 runs to take the side over the line by seven wickets.

“Nice feeling to get a win under our belt. It’s a long tournament, but obviously, this win helps us get some momentum and confidence going. We were a bit rusty in our last game against MI, but we won this match with our bowlers, they did a great job restricting a very strong Sunrisers batting line-up. The wickets of Bairstow and Warner at the top put us in a good position. They put them on the back-foot and we knew we didn’t have to put ourselves under pressure in the chase,” Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

“I didn’t have to tell him (Gill) a great deal, to be honest, he’s beautiful to watch on the eye, good bat swing, very languid style, magnificent to watch, he’s good kid, very hungry to learn and I would love to bat with him once again. I think he deserves all the success. The pitches have been a bit different, you can’t be fixated by one pitch, but with the nature of the heat, it should change considerably as the tournament wears on. You should take each game as it comes and try to adapt, stick to your game plan, and hopefully, it works,” he added.

KKR restricted SunRisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler as he ended with figures of 1-19 from his quota of four overs and he also managed to bag the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.

Cummins had a poor performance against Mumbai Indians as he conceded more than 50 runs in his four overs, but he was able to bounce back against Hyderabad.

Speaking about Cummins, Gill said: “He is a world-class bowler, he is probably one of the best bowlers in the world, one odd day doesn’t matter to us, he is a world-class bowler and he bowled really well against SunRisers Hyderabad.”

KKR has so far played two matches in this year’s IPL and the side has won one match. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 30. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #IPL 13: Shubman Gill is hungry to ... - https://t.co/7TLcTnApzz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #IndianPremierLeague #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah #KolkataKnightRiders #MI #MikeHesson #MSD
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 5:16 am

    Mobile phones of Deepika, Shraddha, Sara Ali ... - https://t.co/oDHF4vaQt8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AnkitaLokhande #Bollywood #Celebrities #DeepikaPadukone #Entertainment #Hollywood #JusticeForSSR #KanganaRanaut #Movies #RakulPreetSingh
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 4:47 am

    Amit Shah to inaugurate ... - https://t.co/ZTuqlnalVr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShah #BJP #DestinationNorthEast2020 #HomeAffairsAmitShah #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #NE #NorthEast2020 #NorthEastDevelopment #NorthEasternCouncil #Political
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 4:46 am

    PM Modi makes strong pitch for ... - https://t.co/UHVPPRyjDu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #GlobalIssues #IndiaAtUN #IndianGovt #Jaishankar #NarendraModi #PermanentRepresentationAtUN #Political #PrimeMinisterNarendraModi #UnitedNationsSecurityCouncil #UNReforms
    h J R

    - September 27, 2020, 4:43 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.