IPL 13: Was 2019 WC final better or KXIP vs MI, asks Yuvraj Singh

IPL 13: Was 2019 WC final better or KXIP vs MI, asks Yuvraj Singh
October 19
11:03 2020
NEW DELHI: After witnessing a nerve-wracking encounter between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday compared the game to ICC 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It was the first time that two Super Overs were bowled in a game.
In the World Cup final, England had defeated New Zealand on the basis of boundary count rule after the Super Over was tied.

Yuvraj asked which one of the two was a better game and hailed the “unbelievable” scenes witnessed in the match between KXIP and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

IPL 13 Was 2019 WC final better or KXIP vs MI, asks Yuvraj Singh“Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. (ANI)

