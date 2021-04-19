India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

IPL 2021: Dew played ‘big factor’ in second innings, says Mayank

IPL 2021: Dew played ‘big factor’ in second innings, says Mayank
April 19
10:09 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: After suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings’ opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that the dew played a big factor in the game.

Mayank Agarwal’s masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan’s ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Mayank’s (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan’s (92) firing innings and Marcus Stoinis’ (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

“I thought it was a good total, it was not as easy in the first innings. Dew played a factor coming in the second innings. As I said, it was not that easy as it looked in the second innings. I thought Delhi Capitals batted exceedingly well, also there was a dew factor, it was not that easy, credit to Delhi bowlers for how they executed after the 12th over mark,” said Mayank while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

Earlier, Mayank and Rahul played knocks of 69 and 61 respectively as Punjab Kings posted a total of 195/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 22 and 15. For Delhi Capitals, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan scalped one wicket each.

“I was not thinking too much. I thought I got a good ball in the last match, I did not want to stress too much about it. I just went there and stuck to what worked for me,” said Mayank.

“I was batting well in the nets, I was getting in good positions, it is about holding shape and getting in good positions and doing the things that are working for me. I am happy with the way I am batting,” he added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi: AIIMS Official (file photo) https://t.co/zZtbd6POWd
h J R

- April 19, 2021, 3:07 pm

@PTI_News: Everyone above 18 years to be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 as Govt liberalises vaccination strategy
h J R

- April 19, 2021, 3:06 pm

India, #Iran reject Islamic Emirate's return to #Afghanistan, says #Kabul won't go ... - https://t.co/oBOxaH6lv4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #IndiaAfghanistanRelations #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IslamicEmirate #LAC #NarendraModi #Political #Taliban
h J R

- April 19, 2021, 11:13 am

Boris Johnson cancels India visit - https://t.co/RiOL28QPkM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BorisJohnson #Britain #BritishRoyalFamily #London #PrinceHarry #PrincePhilip #PrincePhilipDeath #QueenElizabeth #ThePrinceHarry #UK #UnitedKingdom #World
h J R

- April 19, 2021, 10:05 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.