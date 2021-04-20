India Post News Paper

IPL 2021: First six balls I played could have cost us in another game, says Dhoni

April 20
11:38 2021
MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have registered an impressive 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, but skipper MS Dhoni did admit that him being slow off the blocks during the CSK innings could have costed his side the game on another day.

CSK hit 188 in their 20 overs, but Dhoni played a knock of 18 off 17 balls with the help of two boundaries and the former India skipper did not look very fluent in the middle. “Glad we scored 180, I thought we could have got more. The first six balls I played could have cost us in another game,” Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports.

The CSK skipper also gave an insight on how fitness is very important to him and how he needs to maintain his fitness to still compete at this level. “Getting old and being fit — those are two difficult things! When you’re playing you don’t want anyone to call you unfit. I have to keep up with younger guys, they run a lot, but it’s always challenging,” said Dhoni.

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets among themselves as CSK defended 188 runs against Rajasthan to go second on the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For CSK, Sam Curran also returned with two wickets.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo’s 20 off 8 balls came handy in the death overs. For CSK, Faf top-scored with an innings of 33 while for Rajasthan Royals, Chetan Sakariya returned with three wickets. (ANI) 

