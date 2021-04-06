India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

IPL 2021: KKR spinner Pawan Negi fine-tunes skills under ‘watchful’ eyes of Harbhajan

IPL 2021: KKR spinner Pawan Negi fine-tunes skills under ‘watchful’ eyes of Harbhajan
April 06
15:37 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHENNAI: Spinners play a key role in the Indian Premier League and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Pawan Negi is fine-tuning his skills going into the 14th edition of the league. KKR on Tuesday shared pictures in which Pawan was seen honing his skills under the “watchful” eyes of Harbhajan Singh.

“Negi fine-tuning his skills under the watchful eyes of Bhajji. From #TeamIndia to #KKR,” KKR tweeted.
After missing out on the playoffs last season due to poor net run-rate, KKR captain Eoin Morgan will look to finish this season with silverware added to his already illustrious cabinet.

With the addition of few players including ace cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan, the side looks more aggressive than before and have the potential to crush any challenge thrown against them.

Last year too, before the season, KKR looked solid contenders for the title but back-to-back losses and a poor run saw a change in leadership midway and it wasn’t the ideal ingredient for a top finish in the competition. But now things are under control, or at least on paper they are and the main focus of the side will be on performing consistently in the cash-rich league.

Last week, KKR signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire IPL 2021 season due to a knee injury. KKR has acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat’s eighth IPL season.

The cash-rich league will begin on Friday with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It's a major player on the global stage: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry https://t.co/6JBlCMDssi
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 4:17 pm

@ANI: Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for #COVID19; she is under home quarantine. (File photo) https://t.co/EEZi1sgg2S
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 12:21 pm

@indiatvnews: The night curfew in Delhi will remain in place till April 30 https://t.co/YwaoVAXONL
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 11:13 am

Bengal polls: 31.71% ... - https://t.co/Hl9Va4pOOY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 10:40 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.