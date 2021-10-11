India Post News Paper

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni cameo was emotionally great for CSK dressing room, says Stephen Fleming

October 11
10:27 2021
DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that MS Dhoni’s innings on Sunday against the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) was very emotional for the team’s dressing room.

CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 as Dhoni returned to form with a much needed 18 off six balls.
“It was emotionally great for us. We know the pressure that he has and the expectation that there is on him and again he came triumph for us. So it was emotional in the dressing room,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference while talking about MS Dhoni’s innings.

“He is a world-class [player] and he may come out no. 5 in the final, we know how good he is but we are also trying to utilise our other resources well,” was Stephen Fleming’s explanation of the rationale behind the tactical call of changing Ravindra Jadeja‘ batting order during the Qualifier 1. “It’s not always right, it’s not always wrong. It’s trying to get a gut feel on where players could make maximum impact,” he added.

“It was a really positive move, what we were trying was to really get ahead of the game. Robbie [Robin Uthappa] was struggling a little bit, and he had an aggressive role and we wanted to continue that. Take some pressure off Ruturaj, and instead we get 15 to 20 runs in quick time and it will help in the back end of the game. It didn’t pay off but the thinking is positive and in line with how we want to play the game,” said Fleming while talking about Shardul Thakur coming into number four in the batting order.

Fleming too admitted that the decision was made over the course of a lot of discussions with Dhoni right through the chase.

“We had a lot of chat, I think we spoke more in these 20 overs than we have in a long time,” said Fleming and added, “There was a lot of technical discussion and just trying to work out how this was going to unfold, who was going to make maximum impact. But I tell you what when the captain gets that look in his eye and says ‘I’ll go’…. there has been well documented times when he has done that. And today was one of that. And so I ain’t holding him back, and we saw the result of that.”

On-field, in the last two overs, CSK needed 24 runs but Avesh Khan dismissed set batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball. Dhoni whacked a six and match came down to 12 needed off the last six balls. In the final over, Tom Curran removed Moeen Ali but Dhoni held the nerves and smashed three fours to seal the CSK’s spot in the summit clash for the ninth time. (ANI)

