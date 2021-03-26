India Post News Paper

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer's surgery date to be fixed post next week's check-up

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer’s surgery date to be fixed post next week’s check-up
March 26
10:24 2021
NEW DELHI: India and Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer is set to undergo surgery after another round of check-up on his left shoulder which he injured during the opening ODI of the ongoing series against England in Pune on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the DC skipper would be examined again next week and the date of surgery will be fixed post that.

“While it is confirmed that he would be undergoing surgery, Shreyas would be examined by the surgeon next week and the date of surgery would be decided thereafter. Surgery would take place around 10-14 days from now,” the source said.

While Iyer’s decision to go for surgery means he will miss the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, the batsman has vowed to come back stronger. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Iyer wrote: “I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon.”

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, has wished skipper Iyer a speedy recovery. “Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain – hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup,” Jindal tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed that batsman Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against England due to a shoulder injury and he will be leaving the bubble.

“Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs, he will be exiting the bubble,” the BCCI media manager said before the start of the pre-match press conference. (ANI) 

