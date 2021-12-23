India Post News Paper

IPL 2022: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn among SRH’s new coaching staff

December 23
14:46 2021
HYDERABAD: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday announced its new coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara and fast bowler Dale Steyn will be SRH’s batting and pace bowling coach respectively.
Former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has also been roped in as the spin bowling coach of SRH while former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani will be handling scouting duties along with being the fielding coach.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has returned to his role as head coach of SRH and Simon Katich will be Moody’s deputy.

“Introducing the new management/support staff of SRH for #IPL2022! Orange Army, we are #ReadyToRise! @BrianLara #MuttiahMuralitharan @TomMoodyCricket @DaleSteyn62 #SimonKatich @hemangkbadani,” SRH tweeted.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place either in Bengaluru or Kochi in February. Speaking to ANI, sources in the knowledge of the development said that the IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in the first or second week of February 2022.

“Most likely it will be in February first week or second week. The venue of the IPL auction will be either Bengaluru or Kochi,” the source told ANI. Last month, all the existing IPL franchises revealed the list of their retained players ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022. (ANI)

 

