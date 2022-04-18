India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IPL 2022: David Miller’s knock against CSK takes him ‘back to memory lane’

IPL 2022: David Miller’s knock against CSK takes him ‘back to memory lane’
April 18
13:05 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: After playing a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans batter David Miller expressed that his performance reminds him of his earlier knock which he played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2013.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Miller had played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs off 38 balls against Royal Challengers in 2013, which is also the third-fastest IPL century.
“I have been really working hard on my fitness. It does take me back to memory lane [referring to the innings he played for KXIP], it was sort of play my game, see ball hit ball, with the rate already quite high, I wanted to express myself. It came off tonight and pretty chuffed with the innings. Getting in with the position at 16/3 gives me an opportunity to shine, doesn’t happen too often but when the ball was new it helps,” said Miller in a post-match presentation.

“Releases a lot of pressure, needed someone to help out at the back end. Exceptional over, in my opinion that over was the game-changer and he struck it beautifully [on Rashid Khan’s batting]. The first couple of games we got over the line with close wins, we could’ve probably lost 4 out of 6 rather than win 5 of 6. The dice rolled on our side and hopefully, it continues going forward,” he added.

Coming to the match, Miller’s unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan‘s quick knock helped Gujarat Titans in defeating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

Miller’s sensational knock of 94* was well accompanied by stand-in captain Rashid Khan’s quick innings of 21-ball 40 as Gujarat chased the target 0f 170 with a ball to spare.

This is the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings. GT are currently on the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 10 points while CSK are just above winless Mumbai Indians. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBEST BETTING SITES IN INDIABoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaChennai Super KingsDavid MillerICCIndian Premier LeagueT20 WCT20 World CupUpcoming T20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.