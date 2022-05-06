India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IPL 2022: David Warner ties with Rohit Sharma for most POTM award in IPL

IPL 2022: David Warner ties with Rohit Sharma for most POTM award in IPL
May 06
11:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: David Warner on Thursday equalled the record of Rohit Sharma (18) for winning the most Player of the Match award in the Indian Premier League history.

Warner also became the third player to win most Player of the Match awards in IPL history.
Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes during his innings. Thanks to his innings, Delhi Capitals scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Warner had an unbeaten century partnership of 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 *).

Warner was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant innings. The Delhi Capitals opener won the player of the match award for the 18th time in IPL history. With this, he left Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni behind.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers holds the record for winning the most player of the match award in IPL history. The former RCB batter has won the Player of the Match award in IPL 25 times. The second place in this list is occupied by Universe Boss Chris Gayle. The explosive opener from West Indies won the player of the match award 22 times. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and David Warner are joint third with 18-18 awards.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the player of the match award 17 times. RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli completes the list of top-5. Virat Kohli won the player of the match award 13 times.

Coming to the match, chasing a huge target of 208 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad could score 186 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets while Shardul Thakur took two wickets. This was Delhi’s fifth win in 10 matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad team has slipped to sixth place. (ANI)

Also ReadDavid Warner & family is breaking the Internet

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIDavid WarnerDelhi CapitalsICCIndian Premiere leagueIPLIPL 2022IPL 2022 AuctionIPL Man of the MatchLucknow IPL teamPlayer of The Match AwardsRhoit SharmaT20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 6th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricket betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.