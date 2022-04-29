India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IPL 2022: DC’s Rishabh Pant praises ‘finisher’ Rovman Powell for match-winning knock against KKR

IPL 2022: DC’s Rishabh Pant praises ‘finisher’ Rovman Powell for match-winning knock against KKR
April 29
12:27 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant praised ‘finisher’ Rovman Powell after he guided the team to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.
While chasing the target of 147 runs, Delhi lost both David Warner and Lalit Yadav in the space of 9 balls. It got worse with skipper Rishabh Pant being caught against Umesh Yadav. During the chase, Delhi looked in trouble twice, but ultimately Rovman Powell took them home.

“We were thinking (of the wobble) because we lost too many wickets in the middle but at the same time we thought if we take the game deep, we can win it,” said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

“We see him (Powell) as a finisher but like today when we lost too many wickets, he has to come up and do the job. We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time,” he added.

Talking about Mitchell Marsh who made his place back into the Playing XI after recovering from COVID-19, Pant said, “It is good to have Marsh back. We haven’t thought (about this as the best XI) as a hundred per cent. Khaleel got injured and that was a forced change, once he is back then we will have our best XI.”

Surprisingly, Kuldeep was given only three overs of his spell in the match. Talking about the move, Pant said that he wanted to change the pace of the game.

“We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve. I thought we would give him (Kuldeep) his final over from the other end but then the ball kept getting wet and I also wanted to change the pace, that’s why I brought the fast bowlers in but it didn’t work,” said Pant.

The defeat pushes Kolkata Knight Riders to the 8th spot on the points table with a total of 6 defeats in 9 matches. While Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win in eight matches. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaDelhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight RidersICCIndian Premier LeagueIPL updatesRishabh PantRovman PowellT20 WCT20 World CupUpcoming T20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.