India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IPL 2022: I am more surprised, it just came off, says Pat Cummins

IPL 2022: I am more surprised, it just came off, says Pat Cummins
April 07
10:04 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: Pat Cummins’ superlative knock of 56 runs from 15 balls against Mumbai Indians played here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday took everyone by surprise and the man who did the unthinkable was also surprised after making the match a one-sided contest in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

“I am more surprised. It just came off. I was not trying to overthink. That’s really satisfying, ” said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) in just 14 balls and equalled the record of KL Rahul, who achieved the same milestone in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals. The Australian took two wickets with the ball and planned his attack with the bat to perfection hitting Daniel Sams for 35 runs in an over and his blistering performance helped him earn the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“The ball seems to fly here. So just hitting on the shorter side. I am sure it sends a message, ” said Pat Cummins.

Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to the best possible start winning three matches out of three and the team is excelling in all three departments of the game. “We were lucky to keep the core of the squad like last year. Happy with how it came out. Overall pretty happy, ” said Pat Cummins.

The two-time champions KKR will look to continue its winning streak when they take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaICCIPL 2021IPL IndiaIPL ScheduleKKR vs MIKolkataPat CumminsRahul TripathiaT20 WCT20 World CupUpcoming T20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.