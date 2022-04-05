IPL 2022: Kane Williamson lauds his team for good powerplay bowling after defeat against LSG

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson praised his bowlers for good powerplay bowling against Lucknow Super Giants after facing defeat by 12 runs here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Avesh Khan’s four-wicket haul and KL Rahul’s knock of 68 runs helped Lucknow Super Giants in defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Earlier KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda played knocks of 68 and 51 runs and helped Lucknow Super Giants to reach 169/7. For SRH, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, and T Natarajan scalped two wickets each.

“Much better performance from the last outing. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets. If only we could break the next partnership but credit to Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170. There were glimpses where we put ourselves in positions to get over the line with the bat but wasn’t good enough. It was a good surface. We knew if we can get some good partnerships, there was enough power in the hut,” said Kane Williamson in a post-match presentation.

“We’ll reflect on the small margins and look at the positives. I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too. They were arguably wanting a few more runs as well. A few ones and a few twos and the chase would’ve taken a different shape. The game is a game of small margins but we don’t want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits,” he added.

Needing 33 runs in 18 balls, SRH’s Nicholas Pooran started off with a 6 on the very first ball of Avesh. But the Lucknow pacer did not lose hope and dismissed Pooran with 143 runs on the board. In the very next delivery, he dismissed Abdul Samad, without letting him score a single run.

Washington Sundar stood as the last hope of SRH but his reign also ended when Jason Holder struck him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Romario Shepherd in the last over and provided LSG with a victory by 12 runs. (ANI)

Comments

comments