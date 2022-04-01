IPL 2022: Lucknow captain KL Rahul showers praise on Bishnoi, Badoni for ‘good show’

MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul on Thursday showered praised on his young performers — spinner Ravi Bishnoi and batter Ayush Badoni — for their brilliant show in the first two matches of the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Rahul called Badoni a “great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket” as the 22-year-old from Delhi made a strong start in the season.

While Badoni struck a half-century in his debut match against Gujarat Titans a couple of days back, Bishnoi applied the brakes when Chennai Super Kings were going great guns in Lucknow Super Giants’ second match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here.

Bishnoi first caught Ruturaj Gaikwad short of the crease with a direct hit and then sent back the dangerous Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu to break the partnership as Chennai Super Kings made 210/7 on Thursday.

Though Quinton de Kock provided the platform and Evin Lewis rode on the momentum to blast a 23-ball 55, to seal victory for LSG, Badoni, too, played his role as he started the carnage in the 19th over by Shivam Dube, which eventually cost CSK 25 runs, with a six on the first ball. He eventually remained not out with a 9-ball19.

“Bishnoi has a big heart, he’s a fighter for a little guy, shows the character he has to bounce back (from the last game) with a wet ball. Really happy for him, he wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that,” Rahul said after the match.

“And Badoni, I’d seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he’s been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket,” he said.

Rahul said they planned to capitalise in the powerplay and with the right hand-left hand combination of his with Quinton de Kock.

“In these conditions, you give yourself an over or two, capitalise on the powerplay, and a right-left (partnership) has advantages. Quinny in good form, batted beautifully. Lewis has worked hard on his batting, his timing has gotten better. Seeing so many players in form puts a smile on a captain’s face,” said Rahul.

