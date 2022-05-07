India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

IPL 2022: MI’s Tim David credits Mumbai bowlers for thrilling win against GT

IPL 2022: MI’s Tim David credits Mumbai bowlers for thrilling win against GT
May 07
12:13 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Tim David, who was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, credited Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers for the thrilling win.

Two-wicket haul by Murugan Ashwin and top knock from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians script a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium.
Talking about the win, Tim praised the bowlers for taking Mumbai over the line in the nail-biting last over, where Gujarat only needed 9 runs off 6 balls to win.

“Given the context, us winning the game, it feels great. It was a good batting wicket, I missed out on a few scoring opportunities in the last over. Shows how well our bowlers bowled in the second half to get us over the line,” said Tim David in a post-match presentation.

He expressed happiness as Mumbai registered the second win of the IPL 2022 and added that the pitch was favourable for batting.

“The wicket was slightly two-paced, it’s about starting your innings, if you get off to a flier then you just run with it. It’s great to be on the winning side. It’s tough when you are sitting off the field, especially watching your teammates not get the result. Try as hard as you can in the nets and be ready when the opportunity comes,” he added.

Tim David’s 44 runs off 21 deliveries accompanied by skipper Rohit Sharma‘s 43 helped Mumbai Indians post 177 runs on the board against GT.

Chasing a target of 178, Wriddhiman Saha (55) and Shubman Gill (52) added 106 for the first wicket but the rest of the batting unit failed to deliver. The star batters of the team David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan were unable to finish it for the side.

As a result, Gujarat fell short of the target by 5 runs after Daniel Sams bowled a stunning final over. Consequently, GT suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAhemdabad IPL TeamBCCIBetindiaGujarat TitansICCIndian Premiere leagueIPLIPL 2022IPL 2022 AuctionMumbai Vs GujaratRohit SharmaT20 World Cup
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 6th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.