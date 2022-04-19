India Post News Paper

IPL 2022: Pushpa fever grips RR’s Obed McCoy, enacts Allu Arjun’s ‘jhukega nahi’ after his maiden wicket

April 19
12:49 2022
MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy on Monday came into the limelight after he did the signature step of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s movie, Pushpa, to celebrate with maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) wicket.

McCoy achieved his first wicket in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday after the West Indies based pacer dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackon in the 20th over at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
The pacer celebrated his wicket by doing the famous ‘jhukega nahi’ step from the movie Pushpa and caught all the attention of the audience.

This was not the first time that any cricketer imitated the famous hook step. Earlier, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also celebrated his wicket in the same manner in a T20I match against Sri Lanka.

Coming to Monday’s match, Jos Buttler’s 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck. Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season.

The match was a cliff-hanger where the pendulum tilted from one team to another as Kolkata Knight Riders were sailing through at one stage reaching the triple-figure mark in just 8.3 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch batting at the crease. But wickets from Chahal, Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna brought Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals back in the game.

This is Rajasthan Royals’ fourth win of the season in six matches taking them to the second spot in the points table. They will now take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on Friday in Pune. (ANI)

