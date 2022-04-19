India Post News Paper

IPL 2022: RR’s Chahal celebrated his hattrick against KKR in quirky manner

IPL 2022: RR's Chahal celebrated his hattrick against KKR in quirky manner
April 19
12:52 2022
MUMBAI:: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who got a hattrick against Kolkata Knight Riders, caught all the attention of the audience for his quirky celebration.

The spinner celebrated his milestone by posing like the meme based on him during the 2019 World Cup, which went viral when Chahal was dropped from the Team India squad for the 2021 World Cup.
This unique celebration took the internet by storm as fans and former cricketers came forward to praise the Indian spinner.

“Chahal. Simply Outstanding. Ball hi nahi Rajasthan ki kismat bhi spin kar di. #RRvKKR,” tweeted former India batter Virender Sehwag.

“What a game-changing spell by @yuzi_chahal! We’ve witnessed the first hat-trick of the season. Loved the pose after your hat-trick. #IPL #RRvKKR,” tweeted former batter Yusuf Pathan.

“Bowling the 17th over with game on the line, after being hit for runs in your first 3 overs and then to return with a 2-run-4-wicket over including a hat-trick! Lionhearted stuff @yuzi_chahal. Congratulations @rajasthanroyals,” tweeted former batter, Wasim Jaffer.

Apart from the hattrick, Chahal also achieved his five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Coming to the match, Jos Buttler’s 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Brabourne Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck. Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season. (ANI)

