State of economy a cause of extreme concern: Congress UDAIPUR: The Congress on Saturday said that state of the Indian economy is a cause of extreme concern as the foreign exchange has depleted by $36 billion, calling for a...

Establishment is calling me, but I’ve blocked their numbers: Imran ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the establishment is calling him but he is not ready to talk to them, adding that he has blocked their numbers....

Scindia to examine matter of passengers being charged for boarding passes NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that he will examine the matter of passengers being charged extra for generating boarding passes at the airport. Scindia’s comments came...

ERASMUS Day celebrated in New Delhi NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Europe Day, the European Region Action Scheme for Mobility of University Students or ERASMUS Day was celebrated with great fervour on Friday. It is...

Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ first poster out MUMBAI: The first series of posters for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor’s upcoming comedy drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ was released today. Taking to his Instagram handle,...

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first player in league’s history to score 6,500 runs MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Friday became the first player to score 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League. He accomplished this feat against Punjab...

India scripts history, beat Denmark 3-2 to enter maiden Thomas Cup final BANGKOK: Indian men’s badminton team scripted history on Friday as they triumphed over Denmark in a hard-fought semi-final to make it to the finals of the prestigious Thomas Cup for...

IPL 2022: PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal hails Arshdeep Singh as ‘leader in team’ MUMBAI: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal hailed bowler Arshdeep Singh as the leader in the team. With the brilliant economy of 6.80 in his four-over spell, Arshdeep helped Punjab Kings...

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19 WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I’ve joined the rest of my family and tested positive...

Delhi fire tragedy: 26 bodies recovered, 50 people rescued so far NEW DELHI: The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station today rose to 26. According to the Deputy Commissioner of...

Punjab Police identifies Lakhbir Singh Landa as key conspirator in Mohali blast case CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Friday declared Lakhbir Singh Landa as the key conspirator in the Mohali blast case, wherein a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack took place on the Punjab Police’s...

SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud to hear plea against Gyanvapi Mosque survey NEW DELHI: A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud in the Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, adjacent to...

Senior Opposition leader told me becoming PM twice is enough, reveals PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled an opposition leader’s observation which stated that becoming PM twice was enough accomplishment while asserting that he has no intention of...

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ releases: “Jayeshbhai aavyo che” announces Ranveer Singh MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s new movie, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has been released today. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor shared the movie’s poster to announce the film’s release, wherein he wrote, “Jayeshbhai...

Sanctions hurting West more than Russia: Putin MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western countries were worse hit by the most severe sanctions imposed on Moscow in history for its action in Ukraine. Russia has...

SC refuses to stop Gyanvapi Mosque survey NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stop the Gyanvapi Mosque survey. This comes after the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee approached the apex court seeking direction to put...

In listening to Lord Swraj Paul’s advice, Tony Blair was listening to Lady Aruna Paul’s advice: Cherie Blair LONDON: Lady Aruna Paul, wife of Lord Swraj Paul of Marylebone, was cremated at north London’s Golders Green crematorium on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close friends....

Indian-Americans plan to distance themselves from Indian govt on Ukraine war WASHINGTON: Indian Americans plan to issue a forceful denouncement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an attempt to shield themselves from the fallout of the Indian government’s continued refusal to...

Sri Lanka court bars Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving country COLOMBO: Mahinda Rajapaksa, who recently tendered his resignation from the position of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, has been barred from leaving the country by a local court, media...