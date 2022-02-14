IPL Mega Auction: Ishan, D Chahar, Shreyas biggest earners, complete squads of 10 franchises; hits and misses!

BENGALURU: A total of 204 players were picked by the 10 franchise after shelling out a total of Rs 551.70 cr during the enthralling two day IPL 2022 mega auction with Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 cr), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 cr) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 cr) emerging as top-three earners, ahead of the exciting 15th season of cash-rich league.

The likes of Ishan, Chahar and Shreyas earned big bucks on Saturday while Sunday belonged to Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 cr), Tim David (Rs 8.25 cr) and Jofra Archer (Rs 8 cr). After the culmination of the mega auction, IANS takes a look at the squad of every franchise and what their team did well, and where the gaps are.

Chennai Super Kings:

Retained players: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Players bought at Auction: Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

The MS-Dhoni led CSK managed to keep a large part of their core together. They have multiple players, who can bat deep and bowl as well – courtesy all-round talent. As always, a team not to be taken lightly.

Delhi Capitals:

Retained players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje

Players bought at Auction: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Delhi have got superb firepower in their batting line-up and a soild bowling attack of five bowlers where three can bat.

Gujarat Titans:

Retained players: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan

Players bought at Auction: Jason Roy, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh

Gujarat have some proven match-winners in the playing XI, but they will need outstanding seasons from both Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Retained players: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy

Players bought at Auction: Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

Kolkata’s batting looks a bit thin and their batters need to perform in unison to win matches. However, their bowling could still win them games.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Retained players: KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis

Players bought at Auction: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow have a potent first playing XI and they also have good back-ups. Their batting has variety and depth, same goes with the bowling.

Mumbai Indians:

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav

Players bought at Auction: Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

Despite lacking Jofra Archer’s services for 2022, Mumbai made the big purchases at the end and have once again built a solid. It’s not as awe-inspiring as the 2018-2021 version was, but it’s still strong.

Punjab Kings:

Retained players: Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh

Players bought at Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Benny Howell

Punjab had the biggest purse coming in, and they made it count by picking a power-packed batting order. In addition, their bowling has variety and depth.

Rajasthan Royals:

Retained players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler

Players bought at Auction: R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

Rajasthan, who had a superb Day 1 at the auction, seem to have a good playing XI on the field, with the batting particularly looking good. The bowling has some outstanding names too, with the only possible grey area being the death bowling.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Retained players: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj

Players bought at Auction: Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

The Royal Challengers have plenty of quality bowling options, and have a batting line-up that runs deep-ish too.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Retained players: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad

Players bought at Auction: Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod

They overloaded on bowling options, and also have a middle order featuring Williamson, Markram and Pooran.

