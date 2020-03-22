Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Iran accuses US of spreading coronavirus

Iran accuses US of spreading coronavirus
March 22
18:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/TEHRAN: The supreme religious leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday accused the US of spreading novel coronavirus, furthering the ongoing hostility between the two countries.

So far, over 1,500 people have died and around 21,000 infected in Iran by the deadly covid-19, which originated in Wuhan city of China. In the US, 348 people have been killed and over 26,000 tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Iran’s supreme religious leader, Ali Khamenei, tweeted, “The US government has declared a few times that they are ready to help Iran with medicines to fight the Corona outbreak.” “That’s strange,” Khamenei remarked sarcastically. “First, based on the words of your own officials, you face shortages in the US. So use what you have for your own patients.”

“Second, you’re accused of having created coronavirus. I don’t know how true it is. But when there’s such an allegation, can a wise man trust you? You could be giving medicines that spread the virus or cause it to remain. Experience shows you can’t be trusted and you do such things.”

On Tuesday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blamed China and the Iranian regime for the “Wuhan virus” and called Tehran an accomplice of Beijing. “Instead of focusing on the needs of the Iranian people and accepting genuine offers of support, senior Iranians lied about the Wuhan virus outbreak for weeks,” Pompeo had said.

Three days later, the Trump administration imposed new rounds of sanctions against Iran, amid growing calls for lifting economic pressure on the Islamic republic. The US, however, said humanitarian assistance to Iran was wide open and not sanctioned.

“We are doing everything we can to facilitate the humanitarian assistance moving in and to make sure that the financial transactions connected to that can take place as well. There is no sanction on medicines going to Iran, there is no sanctions on humanitarian assistance going into that country. They’ve got a terrible problem there and we want that humanitarian, medical assistance to get to the people of Iran,” Pompeo on Friday said.

The Iranian government has imported over 170 million masks from abroad and sought $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to fight the pandemic.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @FremontPD: We are here for you, please stay home for us 💙 Taking a walk or biking with people you live with is okay, but group activit…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 22, 2020, 8:51 pm

RT @ANI: US Senator Rand Paul (file pic) has tested positive for #Coronavirus, reports AFP news agency quoting staff https://t.co/wpvzfivCTq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 22, 2020, 6:17 pm

RT @MadhuriDixit: There have been several rumours about pets spreading #COVID19. I would request everyone to not give in to these rumours a…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 22, 2020, 1:25 pm

RT @LtGovDelhi: For preventive measures to contain spread of covid-19 outbreak, directions have been issued for lockdown in the whole terri…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 22, 2020, 1:24 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.