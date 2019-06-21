Something went wrong with the connection!

Iran says will take drone incident to UN to show US ‘lying’

June 21
10:48 2019
TEHRAN: Iran said Thursday it would go to the UN to prove that a US spy drone it shot down had entered Iranian airspace, contrary to Washington’s claims.
“We’ll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after a US general said the drone was taken down some 34 kilometres (21 miles) from the Iranian coast.
“We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters,” Zarif said. AFP

