Iran says will take drone incident to UN to show US ‘lying’ TEHRAN: Iran said Thursday it would go to the UN to prove that a US spy drone it shot down had entered Iranian airspace, contrary to Washington’s claims. “We’ll take...

Nitish Kumar meets officials as heat wave claims over 100 lives in Bihar PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday issued elaborate instructions to deal with the intense heat wave conditions in the state which has claimed more than 100 lives so far....

PM, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths in HP bus accident NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday condoled the death of at least 32 people in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, with the former...

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to visit India from June 25-27: MEA NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said...

Iran says shot down US drone over its territory TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it had shot down a US “spy drone” which violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest incident to stoke tension...

World stands with India on issue of terror: President Kovind NEW DELHI: The entire global community stands with India on the issue of terrorism and designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is a testimony to this...

AN-32 crash: Six bodies retrieved NEW DELHI: Bodies of six Air Force personnel and remains of seven others, who died in the AN-32 aircraft crash, have been recovered, official sources said Thursday. Over the past...

Iran general says US drone crossing border ‘red line’ TEHRAN: Iran’s borders “represent our red line”, the head of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard warned after Tehran said it shot down a US drone over its waters on Thursday....

India rejects Pak report claim that New Delhi ready for talks with Islamabad NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected a Pakistani media report claiming New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...