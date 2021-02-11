India Post News Paper

Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings

Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings
February 11
10:54 2021
NEW DELHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday thanked India for extending greetings on the eve of the Islamic Revolution anniversary.

Thanking India and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he tweeted, “Many thanks to you my friend and the people and Government of India. I look forward to continuing to work with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations”.

Iranian Revolution refers to the popular movement in Iran (1979) to overthrow a pro-western monarchy and establish an Islamic republic. As a result of the Iranian Revolution, Iran became the Islamic Republic.

11 February 2020 marks the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. (ANI)

 

