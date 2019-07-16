Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Iran’s judiciary confirms arrest of French-Iranian academic

Iran’s judiciary confirms arrest of French-Iranian academic
July 16
16:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary confirmed Tuesday the arrest of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, after the French foreign ministry said she had been detained and denied contact with consular staff.

“She is among suspects that have been recently arrested,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, without specifying the accusations against her.

“Now is not an appropriate time to give more information on this case,” Esmaili told reporters at a news conference broadcast by the jucidiary’s news website Mizan Online.
The detention of Adelkhah, a well-known expert on Iran and Shiite Islam at France’s prestigious Sciences Po university, risks increasing tension between Paris and Tehran at a critical moment in efforts to save a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

On Monday French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tehran to explain why Adelkhah had been arrested, expressing concern for her welfare.

“What has happened worries me a great deal,” Macron told reporters during a visit to Belgrade.
“We have been aware of this for some days.
“I have expressed my disagreement and asked President (Hassan) Rouhani for clarification,” he said, adding that France had so far received no meaningful explanation.

The French foreign ministry confirmed Adelkhah’s dual nationality on Monday and said she had been denied contact with consular staff.
Asked about French requests for access, Iran’s judiciary spokesman said a decision about how to respond would be taken at “an appropriate time”.

Adelkhah, 60, is the latest Iranian national with a Western passport to be arrested in Iran.
British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, has been jailed in Tehran since 2016 on sedition charges, a detention that has caused major tensions with Britain. (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.