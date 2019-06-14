Iran’s Rouhani says US ‘serious threat to global stability’

Countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi at SCO BISHKEK: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a...

Body of a minor girl, believed to be Indian, found near US-Mexico border HOUSTON: Body of a seven-year-old girl, believed to be Indian, has been found near the remote and deserted US-Mexico border area, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)....

Palestine honours Indian-origin man with ‘Star of Jerusalem’ award JERUSALEM: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conferred Indian-origin Sheikh Mohammad Munir Ansari with the Star of Jerusalem medal – one of the highest honours given to foreign nationals by the...

PM Modi calls for greater cooperation among SCO members to ensure peace & prosperity BISHKEK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for greater cooperation among the SCO countries in combatting terrorism, promoting economy, alternate energy and healthcare as he outlined India’s commitment to...

I believe in Imran’s vision, India and Pak can be friendly neighbours: Asif Iqbal MANCHESTER: As a captain, what Asif Iqbal liked about a young Imran Khan was his determination and he believes that the current Pakistan Prime Minister will certainly do his bit...

UAE says Gulf of Oman tanker attacks ‘dangerous escalation’ ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates said Friday that twin attacks on tankers in the Sea of Oman just weeks after four ships were damaged off the UAE coast marked...

US says Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker DUBAI: The US military on Friday released a video it said showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait...

Rescuers find cockpit voice recorder of crashed AN-32 aircraft ITANAGAR: A rescue team has recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force at the crash site in...

Iran’s Rouhani says US ‘serious threat to global stability’ BISHKEK: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that US actions present a serious threat to global and regional stability, speaking at an international forum in Kyrgyzstan. “The US government over...