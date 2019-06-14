Something went wrong with the connection!

Iran’s Rouhani says US ‘serious threat to global stability’

June 14
16:13 2019
BISHKEK: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that US actions present a serious threat to global and regional stability, speaking at an international forum in Kyrgyzstan.

“The US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military resources, has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world,” Rouhani said, in translated comments, at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian security alliance. (AFP)

