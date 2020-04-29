Irrfan Khan will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has expressed sadness over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Irrfan Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films, passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. A statement by his official spokesperson confirmed the demise of the 54-year-old actor.

Comments

comments