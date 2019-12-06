Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Is it my fault that I’m a woman MP of BJP and spoke in House: Irani on Cong MPs charging towards her

Is it my fault that I’m a woman MP of BJP and spoke in House: Irani on Cong MPs charging towards her
December 06
16:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed shock over two Congress MPs charging aggressively towards her in Lok Sabha and another asking her why she was speaking in the House.

“Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of BJP and spoke in the House,” she told reporters in the Parliament Complex.

Irani was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and rushed towards the treasury benches.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.

“This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position…when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House when it assembled after lunch break. PTI

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should National Register of Citizens (NRC) cover the whole of India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer -… https://t.co/hLdRi7AZgb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:37 am

Four pleas filed in SC seeking review of Nov 9 Ayodhya verdict - https://t.co/knlDTJQldn Get your news featured us… https://t.co/u9bXGkGzHD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:35 am

Ticket prices to view Taj Mahal from vantage point increased - https://t.co/D0QvTbVCpT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/8DEudE4ynj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:32 am

Trade hopes lift Asia markets but investors eye deadline - https://t.co/1CSgxn7DA7 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/RsyBpRXs9c
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 6, 2019, 11:29 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.